Thursday, September 15, 2016

Michigan is home to a huge lavender labyrinth

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 5:39 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
No, you haven't mistakingly ate some magical mushrooms and currently staring at a floral venn diagram that will transport you into the future (although strangely I wish I was) — you're staring at a mother fuckin' lavender labyrinth that sits on the hills of Lake Michigan in a town called Shelby, and it truly looks magical. 

Cherry Point Farm and Market has been in operation under the same family since 1961, and a few years ago the current owners decided to create a labyrinth for the utmost relaxation/getting lost in maze. 

If you're ever on the west side of the state, you will want to hit up this floral fantasyland. 



