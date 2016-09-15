Michigan is home to a huge lavender labyrinth

click to enlarge
No, you haven't mistakingly ate some magical mushrooms and currently staring at a floral venn diagram that will transport you into the future (although strangely I wish I was) — you're staring at a mother fuckin' lavender labyrinth that sits on the hills of Lake Michigan in a town called Shelby, and it truly looks magical.
Cherry Point Farm and Market
has been in operation under the same family since 1961, and a few years ago the current owners decided to create a labyrinth for the utmost relaxation/getting lost in maze.
If you're ever on the west side of the state, you will want to hit up this floral fantasyland.