John Krasinski joins Detroit riots film, women everywhere rejoice

John Krasinski stealing our hearts as Jim in "The Office."

We are all aware thatdirector Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit riots film is being kept under wraps pretty well, but that hasn't stopped the news of the films casting.reports that John Krasinski, the recently buff actor who played Jim onhas joined the cast. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps, but after Krasinski's turn inwe are all praying that he will have a scene where he can take his shirt off, am I right?Besides playing Jim onand setting up extremely high #husbandgoals, Krasinski recently starred in Michael Bay'sand has a starring role in the upcoming filmOther actors attached to Bigelow's project based off the five-day riots that happened in 1967 are John Boyega of the newfilms, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, andactress Hannah Murray.The film is looking to be released sometime in 2017 for the 50th anniversary of the riots, but no confirmed information has been released.