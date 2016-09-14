John Krasinski joins Detroit riots film, women everywhere rejoice

click to enlarge
IMDB
John Krasinski stealing our hearts as Jim in "The Office."
We are all aware that Zero Dark Thirty
director Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit riots film is being kept under wraps
pretty well, but that hasn't stopped the news of the films casting.
Variety
reports that John Krasinski, the recently buff
actor who played Jim on The Office
has joined the cast. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps, but after Krasinski's turn in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,
we are all praying that he will have a scene where he can take his shirt off, am I right?
Besides playing Jim on The Office
and setting up extremely high #husbandgoals, Krasinski recently starred in Michael Bay's 13 Hours
and has a starring role in the upcoming film The Hollars
.
Other actors attached to Bigelow's project based off the five-day riots that happened in 1967 are John Boyega of the new Star Wars
films, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, and GOT
actress Hannah Murray.
The film is looking to be released sometime in 2017 for the 50th anniversary of the riots, but no confirmed information has been released.