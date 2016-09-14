The Scene

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Scene

John Krasinski joins Detroit riots film, women everywhere rejoice

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge John Krasinski stealing our hearts as Jim in "The Office." - IMDB
  • IMDB
  • John Krasinski stealing our hearts as Jim in "The Office."

We are all aware that Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit riots film is being kept under wraps pretty well, but that hasn't stopped the news of the films casting.

Variety reports that John Krasinski, the recently buff actor who played Jim on The Office has joined the cast. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps, but after Krasinski's turn in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, we are all praying that he will have a scene where he can take his shirt off, am I right? 

Besides playing Jim on The Office and setting up extremely high #husbandgoals, Krasinski recently starred in Michael Bay's 13 Hours and has a starring role in the upcoming film The Hollars

Other actors attached to Bigelow's project based off the five-day riots that happened in 1967 are John Boyega of the new Star Wars films, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, and GOT actress Hannah Murray. 

The film is looking to be released sometime in 2017 for the 50th anniversary of the riots, but no confirmed information has been released. 

