Marisa Anderson added to Xylouris White show at Third Man in Nov.

Xylouris White is the name of the collaboration between the Dirty Three’s beyond-capable Australian drummer Jim White (who also is in Nick Cave's band) and the Cretan lute player George Xylouris, who has reinvented that instrument in ways that you really have to hear.
Their music is just fucking weepingly beautiful.
Marisa Anderson, a visionary guitarist based in Portland (who we profiled here in April when she co-headlined the Soli Fest at Trinos with the likes of Peter Walker and Davey Williams) will shred so heavily your brain will bleed the true blood of happiness.
Her lines are so clear and her sound so subtle yet intense.
So, be prepared to bleed, and to cry! In case your Thanksgiving Day didn't already give you enough of that, hah.