Marisa Anderson added to Xylouris White show at Third Man in Nov.

click to enlarge Marisa Anderson. Courtesy photo.

click to enlarge Xylouris White. Courtesy photo.

This addition of Anderson to the bill makes an already excellent show (Sunday, Nov. 27 at Third Man Cass Corridor) an absolutely can't-miss situation.. If your family is in town for the holy days, bring them all along.is the name of the collaboration between the Dirty Three’s beyond-capable Australian drummer Jim White (who also is in Nick Cave's band) and the Cretan lute player George Xylouris, who has reinvented that instrument in ways that you really have to hear.Their music is just fucking weepingly beautiful., a visionary guitarist based in Portland (in April when she co-headlined the Soli Fest at Trinos with the likes of Peter Walker and Davey Williams) will shred so heavily your brain will bleed the true blood of happiness.Her lines are so clear and her sound so subtle yet intense.So, be prepared to bleed, and to cry! In case your Thanksgiving Day didn't already give you enough of that, hah.