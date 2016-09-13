City Slang

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

City Slang

Marisa Anderson added to Xylouris White show at Third Man in Nov.

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge MARISA ANDERSON. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Marisa Anderson. Courtesy photo.
This addition of Anderson to the bill makes an already excellent show (Sunday, Nov. 27 at Third Man Cass Corridor) an absolutely can't-miss situation. Tickets are only $10, and you should totally get yours now. If your family is in town for the holy days, bring them all along. 

click to enlarge XYLOURIS WHITE. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Xylouris White. Courtesy photo.

Xylouris White is the name of the collaboration between the Dirty Three’s beyond-capable Australian drummer Jim White (who also is in Nick Cave's band) and the Cretan lute player George Xylouris, who has reinvented that instrument in ways that you really have to hear.


Their music is just fucking weepingly beautiful.


Marisa Anderson, a visionary guitarist based in Portland (who we profiled here in April when she co-headlined the Soli Fest at Trinos with the likes of Peter Walker and Davey Williams) will shred so heavily your brain will bleed the true blood of happiness.


Her lines are so clear and her sound so subtle yet intense.


So, be prepared to bleed, and to cry! In case your Thanksgiving Day didn't already give you enough of that, hah.


