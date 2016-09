Instagram allows its users to banish the trolls with new settings

click to enlarge Shutterstock

It seems that the social media app Instagram has taken a note from Beyoncé by allowing its users to give the middle finger to all of the trolls and haters.This new setting weeds out all the nasty comments from creepy dudes who have nothing better to do with their time than harass others over social media.With recent cyber-bullying attacks on SNL comedian/ Team USA's biggest Olympic fan Leslie Jones, it comes as a fresh of breath air that the app is taking responsibility for cyber-bullying and putting an end to it."What about teenagers who are still forming their identities, and for whom cyber-bullying is an absolute threat to their mental health?" writes actress and writer Lena Dunham on an Instagram post today. "That's why I'm so pleased Instagram is taking the lead to help protect their 500 million users from unwanted and abusive comments."As Dunham explains above, any user can go to their settings, find the new "Comments" tool, and then plug in words or phrases that you find offensive and don't want to show up on your comment section. Instagram will filter out comments with those words so you won't see the wrath of douchebags and trolls.Granted, this doesn't actually stop trolls from being their trolly-selves, but at least you won't physically see the cyber-bullying comments that are unnecessary and uncalled for.Hopefully Facebook and Twitter will take note and make adjustments their comment sections as well.