Tuesday, September 13, 2016

City Slang

Indie rock hits Milford’s Central Park this Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 7:00 AM

LaFontaine Family Amphitheater in Milford's Central Park. - IMAGE COURTESY FRANCO PUBLIC RELATIONS GROUP
  • Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group
  • LaFontaine Family Amphitheater in Milford's Central Park.

A repeat of last year’s inaugural “Currents” indie music showcase is on its way back to downtown Milford’s Central Park. The show features all-original music from bands you might see at, say, the Blind Pig — quite a change from the cover bands that previously entertained summer audiences in Milford.

Among those bands is Nina & the Buffalo Riders, a band we've actually interviewed, and Stone Clover, which performed at our Pig & Whiskey event this year. Stone Clover does an Irish rock ’n’ roll thing, offering a contemporary spin on traditional Irish song, and the genre-blending rock of Nina & the Buffalo Riders will offer soul and intensity.

It all takes place in the environmentally friendly LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,000. The verdant space is also a stone’s throw from the historic Albert Kahn-designed Ford Power House and Pettibone Creek waterfall. What’s more, Milford’s Blue Grill will bring Mediterranean food into the park, and thirsty event-goers will find it’s just a brief walk to River’s Edge Brewing Company. Snacks and beverages will also be available, courtesy of the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center.

Currents takes place 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17, at 345 W. Liberty St., Milford. There will be an afterparty for those 21 and older, hosted by River’s Edge Brewing Company, 125 S. Main St. #200, Milford.

Nina Ledesma of Nina & the Buffalo Riders - IMAGE COURTESY FRANCO PUBLIC RELATIONS GROUP
  • Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group
  • Nina Ledesma of Nina & the Buffalo Riders

