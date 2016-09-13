Indie rock hits Milford’s Central Park this Saturday

-
Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group
LaFontaine Family Amphitheater in Milford's Central Park.
A repeat of last year’s inaugural “Currents” indie music showcase is on its way back to downtown Milford’s Central Park. The show features all-original music from bands you might see at, say, the Blind Pig — quite a change from the cover bands that previously entertained summer audiences in Milford.
Among those bands is Nina & the Buffalo Riders, a band we've actually interviewed
, and Stone Clover, which performed at our Pig & Whiskey event this year. Stone Clover does an Irish rock ’n’ roll thing, offering a contemporary spin on traditional Irish song, and the genre-blending rock of Nina & the Buffalo Riders will offer soul and intensity.
It all takes place in the environmentally friendly LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,000. The verdant space is also a stone’s throw from the historic Albert Kahn-designed Ford Power House and Pettibone Creek waterfall. What’s more, Milford’s Blue Grill will bring Mediterranean food into the park, and thirsty event-goers will find it’s just a brief walk to River’s Edge Brewing Company. Snacks and beverages will also be available, courtesy of the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center.
Currents takes place 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17, at 345 W. Liberty St., Milford. There will be an afterparty for those 21 and older, hosted by River’s Edge Brewing Company, 125 S. Main St. #200, Milford.
Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group
Nina Ledesma of Nina & the Buffalo Riders