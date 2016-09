Indie rock hits Milford’s Central Park this Saturday

Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group

LaFontaine Family Amphitheater in Milford's Central Park.

Image courtesy Franco Public Relations Group

Nina Ledesma of Nina & the Buffalo Riders

A repeat of last year’s inaugural “Currents” indie music showcase is on its way back to downtown Milford’s Central Park. The show features all-original music from bands you might see at, say, the Blind Pig — quite a change from the cover bands that previously entertained summer audiences in Milford.Among those bands is Nina & the Buffalo Riders, a band we've actually interviewed , and Stone Clover, which performed at our Pig & Whiskey event this year. Stone Clover does an Irish rock ’n’ roll thing, offering a contemporary spin on traditional Irish song, and the genre-blending rock of Nina & the Buffalo Riders will offer soul and intensity.It all takes place in the environmentally friendly LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,000. The verdant space is also a stone’s throw from the historic Albert Kahn-designed Ford Power House and Pettibone Creek waterfall. What’s more, Milford’s Blue Grill will bring Mediterranean food into the park, and thirsty event-goers will find it’s just a brief walk to River’s Edge Brewing Company. Snacks and beverages will also be available, courtesy of the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center.