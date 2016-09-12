VIDEO: Jack White got emotional on 'Tonight Show'

On the same day of releasing his new piece of work Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016, Jack White visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a special performance of two songs off the 26-track album.
White did an acoustic medley of "Love Is the Truth" and The White Stripes' "You've Got Her in Your Pocket."
"Love Is the Truth" is one of the songs that was dug up for this special project. The song was used for a Coca-Cola commercial that only aired once so it's a special gem for any die-hard Jack White fan.
White did an interview with NPRrecently and told them, "It was sort of an idea to put together a record to show where all these things begin, you know? A lot of these songs begin on piano, they begin on acoustic guitar, in a room by yourself somewhere — and then you bring them to wherever you go. If you're part of a band at that time, or you're part of the production of an album, then they become part of a bigger picture. But they start off as one person in a room."
White also spoke to NPR about collaborating with Beyoncé, saying she told him, "I want to be in a band with you", to even talking about his roots in Detroit and the Third Man Records store and record plant, "It's about building things and letting people see things being really made in a town that has always been known for creating and crafting beautiful mechanics. As it says on the flag of Detroit, it says in Latin, "We hope to rise from the ashes." And I think that's probably the most prophetic phrase on any flag in the country."