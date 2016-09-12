Monday, September 12, 2016
Mural vandalized in Southwest Detroit
By Michael Jackman
on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:27 AM
Photo taken from Lee DeVito's Facebook page
The mural was apparently defaced with white spray paint.
We've sent inquiries out about an act of vandalism that apparently occurred over the weekend.
Photo courtesy Amelia Duran
The mural in question is on the south side of 3439 Livernois Ave., the headquarters of Detroit's Garage Cultural
(which we've written about before). The mural was done by Jesús Benitez, who was interviewed by our old colleague Lee DeVito while he painted it. Benitez had said he liked Detroit so far — in some ways, he said, it reminded him of Mexico City. Look closely at the mural and you'll find a nifty reference to the film Robocop
Photo courtesy Amelia Duran
We hear through the grapevine that 1XRUN's Roula David, who commissioned the mural, says they plan to fix it.
