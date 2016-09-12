The Scene

Monday, September 12, 2016

Mural vandalized in Southwest Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:27 AM

The mural was apparently defaced with white spray paint. - PHOTO TAKEN FROM LEE DEVITO'S FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Photo taken from Lee DeVito's Facebook page
  • The mural was apparently defaced with white spray paint.
We've sent inquiries out about an act of vandalism that apparently occurred over the weekend. 

PHOTO COURTESY AMELIA DURAN
  • Photo courtesy Amelia Duran
The mural in question is on the south side of 3439 Livernois Ave., the headquarters of Detroit's Garage Cultural (which we've written about before). The mural was done by Jesús Benitez, who was interviewed by our old colleague Lee DeVito while he painted it. Benitez had said he liked Detroit so far — in some ways, he said, it reminded him of Mexico City. Look closely at the mural and you'll find a nifty reference to the film Robocop.

PHOTO COURTESY AMELIA DURAN
  • Photo courtesy Amelia Duran
We hear through the grapevine that 1XRUN's Roula David, who commissioned the mural, says they plan to fix it. 

