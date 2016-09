Kate Upton gives an unwanted opinion on Miami Dolphin football players

This is unacceptable. You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other. https://t.co/qFozwaH9Bu — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016

Kate Upton Translated - "Please protest at a time when I can best ignore your oppression. Thanks." — Rod (@rodimusprime) September 12, 2016

@KateUpton You're a white, blonde hair, blue-eyed white woman, so you don't get to tell black ppl how to protest their own oppression. — Nina Perez (@AuthorNinaPerez) September 11, 2016

@KateUpton also, do you see the irony here behind you, a white person demanding when black people exercise their right to protest? — JLynn (@J_L1212) September 11, 2016

I checked Kate Upton's twitter feed, not one word of outrage about the senseless police killings of unarmed Black people...... — bevysmith (@bevysmith) September 12, 2016

Kate Upton, the supermodel turned semi-actress and fiancé of the Tigers' Justin Verlander had some choice words for the football players of the Miami Dolphins last night on social media when they decided to join Colin Kaepernick in protest during the playing of the National Anthem.Really, Kate Upton? You don't think these men are proud to be Americans? We think you missed the point of this protest, Kate.In case you haven't noticed, you are a rich white woman, Kate. You are oozing with privilege. Late time we checked, you don't know what it is like to be a black person living in America. Neither do I, my colleges at theor any of the other people who are so beside themselves over a peaceful protest. What youdo is sympathize, try to relate, and show support.Obviously, Twitter dragged Upton through the coals and called her out for being so blind about something that has nothing to do with her.What makes this entire thing even more insane is that her uncle, Fred Upton (House - R MI) voted against the Zadorga Act for 9/11 Responders' Compensation and Health Care 3 times! Where is your "outrage" over that, Kate?I'm not entirely sure how a woman who is only really known for her subpar acting and video game commercials became the voice of when you should or should not protest, but one thing is clear: protesting during the National Anthem about an absolutely real issue during an NFL game on 9/11 is probably the most American thing you can do.