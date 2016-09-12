The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 12, 2016

The Scene

Kate Upton gives an unwanted opinion on Miami Dolphin football players

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 12:37 PM

Kate Upton, the supermodel turned semi-actress and fiancé of the Tigers' Justin Verlander had some choice words for the football players of the Miami Dolphins last night on social media when they decided to join Colin Kaepernick in protest during the playing of the National Anthem. 


In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on



Really, Kate Upton? You don't think these men are proud to be Americans? We think you missed the point of this protest, Kate.

In case you haven't noticed, you are a rich white woman, Kate. You are oozing with privilege. Late time we checked, you don't know what it is like to be a black person living in America. Neither do I, my colleges at the Metro Times, or any of the other people who are so beside themselves over a peaceful protest. What you can do is sympathize, try to relate, and show support. 

Obviously, Twitter dragged Upton through the coals and called her out for being so blind about something that has nothing to do with her. 




What makes this entire thing even more insane is that her uncle, Fred Upton (House - R MI) voted against the Zadorga Act for 9/11 Responders' Compensation and Health Care 3 times! Where is your "outrage" over that, Kate? 

I'm not entirely sure how a woman who is only really known for her subpar acting and video game commercials became the voice of when you should or should not protest, but one thing is clear: protesting during the National Anthem about an absolutely real issue during an NFL game on 9/11 is probably the most American thing you can do.  

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dearborn police department is the first in the country to have a uniformed officer who also wears a hijab Read More

  2. With Axl at the helm, AC/DC brings rock 'n' roll thunder to the Palace Read More

  3. Mural vandalized in Southwest Detroit Read More

  4. Detroit City Distillery expands in former Stroh's ice cream plant Read More

  5. Downtown protest tonight supports nationwide prison strike Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...