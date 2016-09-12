City Slang

Monday, September 12, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: Roky Erickson at El Club next month!

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 3:52 PM

“I’ve gone through three changes– I thought I was a Christian… then I was the devil… then the third one, where I know who I am… you know… I feel like I’m an alien.” –Roky Erickson, quoted somewhere on the internet.
The inventor of psychedelic rock music, a certain Texan named Roky Erickson, will perform at the El Club on  Friday, Oct. 28th. Even the most casual fan will recognize that Halloween is the best time to see this visionary artist. This is going to rule so hard; Roky's shows the last handful of years have been notoriously excellent.

COURTESY PHOTOS.
  • Courtesy photos.
Tickets are now on sale; the show will set you back $30 in advance, and $35 at the door (assuming the thing doesn't totally sell out).














