The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Scene

Mary Barra continues to be a badass, powerful woman

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Mary Barra, doing her thing. - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Mary Barra, doing her thing.
Fortune magazine released its annual "Most Powerful Women" list (aren't all women powerful, though??) and GM CEO and Chairman Mary Barra tops the list again as most powerful woman. Get it, Mary!

According to Fortune, Barra tops the list for many reason. One of which is GM's dramatic improvement over the past year. She has invested in the ride-sharing company Lyft, ended operations in Russia (bye, Putin!) and was named Chairman of the company earlier this year in January. 

Oh, and she also posted record profits for 2015 with $9.7 billion. No big deal or anything.

What makes Barra's placement even more amazing is that she beat out so many other powerful and influential women like Sheryl Sandberg (COO of Facebook), Susan Wojcicki (CEO of YouTube, Google), and reigning Queen of pop culture and life itself Beyoncé. 

Continue to slay, Mary Barra. Slaaayyyy. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale just made parking so much easier Read More

  2. Dearborn police department is the first in the country to have a uniformed officer who also wears a hijab Read More

  3. A Detroit article from 1904 rails against city's crazy street grid Read More

  4. Acclaimed Sussman chef brothers return to Detroit to head pop-up series Read More

  5. Adele's show at The Palace: described through GIFs. Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...