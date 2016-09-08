The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 8, 2016

The Scene

Ferndale just made parking so much easier

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

You'd think that a city with the worst public transportation ever would have accessible parking for all metro Detroit residents instead, but alas, you still sometimes have to second guess yourself if you can legally park somewhere.

Then, out of nowhere, there comes along parkferndale.com and all of the headaches that you once experienced have washed away. 

The city of Ferndale launched this new website at the beginning of the month that allows people to use an interactive map of parking spots and lots throughout the city. 

It gets even better because the website also allows you to pay for your pesky parking tickets, subscribe to any alerts about parking, and send in questions you might have about a parking area. 

The site will work for your phone (just don't text and drive) or from your own computer or tablet. 

Once you hop on the website, you have options to look for residential parking or business parking like going down 9 Mile or Woodward. It will also show you how many spaces a certain lot holds, and what the hours are on said lot. It's a lot of information that can be easily accessible.  

The website doesn't show you available parking spots in real time, but the city is working towards that goal. How awesome would it be to literally see open spots in a car instead of mindlessly searching for one?

  

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dearborn police department is the first in the country to have a uniformed officer who also wears a hijab Read More

  2. Acclaimed Sussman chef brothers return to Detroit to head pop-up series Read More

  3. Adele's show at The Palace: described through GIFs. Read More

  4. A Detroit article from 1904 rails against city's crazy street grid Read More

  5. Groundbreaking today for Little Caesars headquarters Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...