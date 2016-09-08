The Scene

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Detroit ranked 'Most Affordable Market' by random report

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Oh, Coldwell Banker Home Listing Report — thank you for giving us this sweet information.

The Coldwell Banker Home Listing released its 2016 report and it turns out that Detroit is ranked the most affordable market in the U.S. to purchase a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with the average listing price of $64,100. 

That is all fine and dandy, but where are these $64,100 homes in Detroit? Are they livable? Are there 4 walls in every room? How much renovations have to be done to them? Is the home insurance added to this? Will the only schooling option be DPS? Does any sort of public transportation go near these homes?

Sure, homes are a lot more affordable in Detroit than they are in Royal Oak or any other metro Detroit suburb, but is it really worth it to purchase a home in Detroit with all the extra costs? 

If you're young, single, and want to live in a metropolitan area then yes — moving to Detroit is a totally viable option and something that many millennials are currently doing. But is a millennial going to purchase a fixer-upper home in Detroit that is not near the hot spot neighborhoods like Midtown or Downtown? Probably not. 

So thanks for the report Coldwell Banker, but a metro Detroiter needs a little more information before they purchase a home like that. 

 

