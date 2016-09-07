Just announced: Maxwell and Mary J. Blige come to town in Nov.

This morning, we got some truly excellent news: Maxwell and Mary J. Blige head out on their first-ever co-headlining tour in two months, with a stop at the Palace on Friday Nov. 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.
Both artists have of course changed the course of modern R&B. This truly and actually will be a show to remember. People say that kind of stuff all the time, often when they don't really mean it. But man, we can't wait to go. Maxwell gets better and better, and Mary J. remains as great as ever.
According to the press release, Maxwell says that “Mary is the epitome of soul. She embodies all that is woman and speaks for the everyday struggle and triumphs of all women. I can’t wait to get on the road with her."
And from the same release, Ms. Blige says “Maxwell's music is amazingly soulful and calm with a colorful tone that speaks to the hearts of women. His music makes them feel loved and I’m excited to get on the road with him.”