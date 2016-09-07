City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: Maxwell and Mary J. Blige come to town in Nov.

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 12:43 PM

image002_1_.jpg
This morning, we got some truly excellent news: Maxwell and Mary J. Blige head out on their first-ever co-headlining tour in two months, with a stop at the Palace on Friday Nov. 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.


Both artists have of course changed the course of modern R&B. This truly and actually will be a show to remember. People say that kind of stuff all the time, often when they don't really mean it. But man, we can't wait to go. Maxwell gets better and better, and Mary J. remains as great as ever.


According to the press release, Maxwell says that “Mary is the epitome of soul. She embodies all that is woman and speaks for the everyday struggle and triumphs of all women. I can’t wait to get on the road with her."


And from the same release, Ms. Blige says “Maxwell's music is amazingly soulful and calm with a colorful tone that speaks to the hearts of women. His music makes them feel loved and I’m excited to get on the road with him.”


Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dearborn police department is the first in the country to have a uniformed officer who also wears a hijab Read More

  2. Adele's show at The Palace: described through GIFs. Read More

  3. Detroit City Distillery expands in former Stroh's ice cream plant Read More

  4. Just announced: Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders coming to town in November Read More

  5. The Mangonada: The mind-blowing summertime treat you've never heard of Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...