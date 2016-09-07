Adele's show at The Palace: described through GIFs.

Hello...
Sorry — I had to. Adele performed the first of two concerts last night at The Palace of Auburn Hills to a sold out and enthusiastic crowd. After releasing 2015's biggest album, 25,
metro Detroiters were eager to say, "Hello" to Adele and to hear those beautiful pipes live. From her powerful vocals, her quirky charm, and brutal honesty, it was a night that I and the thousand of others at The Palace will never forget.
Since Adele absolutely destroyed her show, it is hard to write down in words everything that I felt. So instead, here are xx GIFs that describe all the things that happened at Adele's concert, and trust me, it was a lot.
1. When you got tickets to Adele and all your friends were super jealous.
Should have gotten those pre-sale tickets!!
2. When your co-workers finish your work for the day so you can leave early and not worry about the traffic.
I AM FOREVER IN YOUR DEBT.
3. When you finally take your seat and the anticipation is killing you
I can't believe this is really happening.
4. When the lights went down and you heard that first, "Hello..."
THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING!
5. When Adele popped out in the middle of the arena and she sounds even better live than she does on record.
She is not a human. She is a goddess.
6. When her face came on the giant screen and you saw just how magnificently beautiful she is.
#flawless.
7. When she sang "Hometown Glory" and all the sentimental feelings hit you at once.
Feeling everything.
8. And then the Detroit skyline was on the screen and shit really, really hit you hard.
We are like 10 minutes into this show and I'm already a wreck.
9. When she literally said, "Hello...it's me."
I didn't intend to have so many Oprah GIFS but it's working.
10. When she told the crowd she didn't know what day of the week it was.
Been there.
11. And then she told the crowd she's been in metro Detroit for a few days now getting eaten alive by mosquitos.
SHE'S BEEN HERE AND I COULD HAVE BEEN STALKING HER THIS ENTIRE TIME?!?!
12. When she gave a shoutout to Eminem.
We like to imagine that Eminem and Adele had tea together earlier that day.
13. When she told the crowd that she has been day drunk during her two week break from touring.
It's drunk o'clock somewhere!
14. Then you realize that she's talking more than she's singing but you don't give a fuck cause it's Adele.
She talked about Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Missy Elliott, hip-hop dance classes, and forgetting how many times she's played in Detroit (this was her third time).
15. When she picked two random ladies to come up on stage AND HUG HER AND TAKE SELFIES.
I AM VERY MUCH SO JEALOUS.
16. And then the woman ended up being a lady whose name is Judy and she's a real life Judge!!!
You can't write this shit, folks.
17. When she sat o
n her stool and worried about falling off it.
We've all been there.
18. Then she did a twangy rendition of "Don't You Remember" and you were flooded with emotions.
HERE COME ALL MY FEELINGS AGAIN.
19. When she said "When I'm left along with my thoughts, shit gets dark."
BEEN THERE.
20. Then she talked about meeting Tina Fey and performing on SNL.
She even said she confused Tina Fey and Sarah Palin. Classic!
21. When she started talking about "Someone Like You" and you knew the floodgates were about to be opened.
This is a roller coaster of emotions.
22. And then she hit that chorus and we all just lost our shit.
PULLING AT THOSE HEARTSTRINGS, GIRL.
23. She also coined the term "Adelefies" aka taking a selfie with Adele.
She is just the cutest.
24. When you wonder how she got from the stage in the middle of the arena to the main stage during her encore break?
She's a fucking magician.
25. Then she did "When We Were Young" and you got nostalgic and emotional AGAIN.
I JUST WANT TO BE YOUNG FOREVER
26. And finally, when she closed the show with "Rolling In The Deep" and you realized that you are in the same room as a fucking Queen and your life will never be the same again.
THANK YOU FOREVER, ADELE!!!!!
LOVE YOU.