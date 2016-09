Rollins ready to rile up the Motor City

click image David Lichterman via Creative Commons

Punk icon Henry Rollins will take the stage November 12th at the Royal Oak Music Theater as a stop on his AEG Presents spoken-word tour.Rollins — who has made a career out of being opinionated, disillusioned, and arrogant — is a true jack-of-all-trades. Rollins started out as the hyper, chaotic front-man for the trailblazing punk band Black Flag before finding success as an actor, poet, author, and DJ.Fans of an older age-bracket who want to see this DaVinci in action need to get a babysitter for the kids – only those 18 and older are welcome.The former Black Flag front-man will also hold a Q&A after the show. Tickets are available now