Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Rollins ready to rile up the Motor City
Posted
By Debbie Miszak
on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 2:01 PM
click image
-
David Lichterman via Creative Commons
Punk icon Henry Rollins
will take the stage November 12th at the Royal Oak Music Theater as a stop on his AEG Presents spoken-word tour.
Rollins — who has made a career out of being opinionated, disillusioned, and arrogant — is a true jack-of-all-trades. Rollins started out as the hyper, chaotic front-man for the trailblazing punk band Black Flag before finding success as an actor, poet, author, and DJ.
Fans of an older age-bracket who want to see this DaVinci in action need to get a babysitter for the kids – only those 18 and older are welcome.
The former Black Flag front-man will also hold a Q&A after the show. Tickets are available now
.
Tags: Royal Oak Music Theater, Detroit, Black Flag, Henry Rollins, Shows, Image