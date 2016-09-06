City Slang

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

City Slang

Rollins ready to rile up the Motor City

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 2:01 PM

  David Lichterman via Creative Commons
Punk icon Henry Rollins will take the stage November 12th at the Royal Oak Music Theater as a stop on his AEG Presents spoken-word tour. 

Rollins — who has made a career out of being opinionated, disillusioned, and arrogant — is a true jack-of-all-trades. Rollins started out as the hyper, chaotic front-man for the trailblazing punk band Black Flag before finding success as an actor, poet, author, and DJ.

Fans of an older age-bracket who want to see this DaVinci in action need to get a babysitter for the kids – only those 18 and older are welcome.

The former Black Flag front-man will also hold a Q&A after the show. Tickets are available now

