Tuesday, September 6, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders coming to town in November

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:02 AM

Grab your shawls and practice your twirling because rock goddess Stevie Nicks just announced via Facebook a headlining tour (sadly without Fleetwood Mac) and she will be making a stop at The Palace on November 27. 

We suppose that Nicks knew that some fans would be disappointed that she will be touring without Fleetwood Mac, so she easily made up for it by inviting the Pretenders to open up the show and we are totally okay with that.  

Chrissie Hynde and company have been keeping a pretty low profile in the past couple of years — only Hynde has released any music in the past couple years with her solo album that came out in 2014. The Pretenders haven't released any new music since 2008. 

Nicks has been quite busy the past couple years touring with a fully reunited Fleetwood Mac and guest starring on the hit TV show American Horror Story: Coven where a lot of her music was used in the show. 

In 2014, Nicks released 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault and has now finally gotten around to tour the album. Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 12.   



