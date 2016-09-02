J. Baldwin's to launch new Italian restaurant in Macomb Township

click image
The owners of J. Baldwin’s Restaurant in Clinton Township are hoping to appeal to younger families in neighboring Macomb Township with a soon-to-open Italian restaurant.
C&G Newspapers reports
that owners Jeff and Rose Baldwin have taken the initial steps to obtain a liquor license for their newest concept, Testa Barra.
The eatery will be more casual than the upscale J. Baldwin's, with locally sourced ingredients, and pasta and pizza prominently featured on the menu, the suburban daily reports.
According to C&G, the Baldwins told the Macomb Township Board of Trustees that the spot is expected to open in February at 22 Mile Road and Romeo Plank in a 5,600 square-foot space.
The property will also feature an enclosed patio, bar for 20, a lounge, and private dining area.
This latest venture comes about two and half years after the popular J. Baldwin's reopened following a months-long closure from a massive fire and rebuilding efforts.