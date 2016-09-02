Get ready for the UniverSoul Circus

click image Courtesy UniverSoul Circus

Caribbean Dynasty from Trinidad and Tobago.

Fresh the Clownsss, the face-painted trio from Detroit, will add Motor City flavor to the proceedings.

Sifiso is the performer most likely to try leading you in a super silly dancing game of follow-the-leader.

It's circus time in the Motor City. The Shrine Circus is at the state fair, the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus comes in November, and they're followed by Cirque du Soleil in December. But one spectacle has a special place within the genre, and that's the UniverSoul Circus, billed as the only African American-owned circus in the world.While it's a multiracial show, plenty of the performers put their international and especially African heritage up front, with an aerial duet from Colombia, Pagoda Bowl acrobats from China, Caribbean Dynasty from Trinidad and Tobago, contortionists from Ethiopia. And what could be more American than disco dancing elephants? There's also some Motor City content with the upbeat clown trio, Fresh the Clownsss, originally from Detroit.Founded 23 years ago in Atlanta, it's an overstuffed show designed to keep even the most distracted spectators on the edge of their seats, with circus arts, theater, and music that runs the gamut from pop to R&B to gospel. The show is regularly rated among the top three circuses in North America.