A South Haven restaurant has been serving customers used chips and salsa

According to Buzzfeed
, a South Haven restaurant named Su Casa was caught reusing chips and salsa after customers had left the table.
I have worked in a restaurant for almost seven years and I've seen some crazy shit go down — from customers acting absurdly insane to a coworker walking out on a busy Saturday night, but I have never, ever, ever, ever seen the restaurant reuse food after a customer was finished with their plate.
Kristie Bowie, of South Haven, posted a status on Facebook that her 16-year-old daughter was fired from her job because she questioned her manager if saving the used chips and salsa was actually something that she had to do.
According to the mom, the manager asked her why she was such a "neat freak" when her apron was dirty. The teen told the manager she was going to quit so she finished off her shift (her mom adorably calls her a trooper) and immediately called her Dad crying. Once her father arrived, Erica (the daughter) was terminated and they were banned from the restaurant.
Bowie's Facebook naturally went viral and was picked up by local station WWMT
. A reporter confronted the owner, Edgar Suarez, and he casually admitted that, yes, they do reuse the chips and salsa.
Suarez told the reporter that, “I didn’t realize that even if people did not touch them or they were still in the tray, I thought everything was good."
Really, Suarez? Have you ever heard of anything called GERMS?! Imagine the amount of double dipping that must have gone on with all that salsa!
And just to put the icing on the cake, WWMT also talked to some employees from the restaurant and some said that they had seen the restaurant reuse MEAT, TOO!!
We're not exactly sure how normal, sane people could actually watch a restaurant reuse ANYTHING, let alone meat or salsa, and not say a word about to anyone — but thank whatever higher power you believe in for this teenager for sticking it to the man!
Thankfully, the health department was contacted and the restaurant is under investigation.