Thursday, September 1, 2016
Toad the Wet Sprocket celebrate 25 years at ROMT
MT Staff
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 10:40 AM
Here is your chance to not only see one of the most exciting mainstream nerd-rock bands of all time (or at least the 1990s), but it’s a swell opportunity to get up close and personal with Toad the Wet Sprocket. This whole tour is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album Fear. The real kicker is that the event will include a meet-and-greet with the band, which includes a photo opportunity and a live acoustic song performance just for the VIPs.
Thursday, 9/1; Doors at 9 p.m.; 318 West 4th Street, Royal Oak; Tickets $29.50-$55.50.
