Toad the Wet Sprocket celebrate 25 years at ROMT

Here is your chance to not only see one of the most exciting mainstream nerd-rock bands of all time (or at least the 1990s), but it’s a swell opportunity to get up close and personal with Toad the Wet Sprocket. This whole tour is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album Fear. The real kicker is that the event will include a meet-and-greet with the band, which includes a photo opportunity and a live acoustic song performance just for the VIPs.