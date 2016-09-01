City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

City Slang

Sleigh Bells bring thrashing guitars and sweet melodies to El Club

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Derek Edward Miller and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells. - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Derek Edward Miller and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells.

Sometimes you need to go to a show and just hear loud, in-your-face, raw music. Well, look no further than noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells to cure that craving. The critically acclaimed duo is set to release their newest album in November called Jessica Rabbit, so we’re hoping to see some new material from them at the show.

Opening for Sleigh Bells is MT favorite and absolute badass Tunde Olaniran of Flint. Olaniran was one of our favorite acts at this summer's Mo Pop Music Festival. Olaniran's music is personal, political, and in our opinion, lit as fuck. We just hope that this guy's star continues to rise. 

With just a drum machine and loud, metal guitar licks — Sleigh Bells will make you whip your hair back and forth with their sweet, thrashing music. Plus, they are suing Demi Lovato for allegedly ripping off one of their songs, so they deserve an award for that alone.

Thursday, 9/1; Doors at 9 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com; Tickets are $25

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. House of Dank to give away 1,000 backpacks this Sunday Read More

  2. El Zocalo, longtime Mexicantown eatery, to close after 30-plus years Read More

  3. Marijuana social network is coming — for seniors! Read More

  4. Discussing profiling and surveillance in Dearborn Read More

  5. Tour the grand homes of Detroit's University District Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...