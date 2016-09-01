Thursday, September 1, 2016
Happy Birthday, Lily Tomlin!
Happy Birthday to you Lily Tomlin!
The living legend and Detroit-native (shoutout to Cass Tech High School and WSU!) is celebrating her 77th birthday today.
The comedian has been very busy lately this late in her career. Not only did she star in last year's critically acclaimed film Grandma,
but she also stars and kills it in the Netflix original series and fan favorite Grace & Frankie
alongside fellow Queen Jane Fonda.
Slay, Lily. Slay!
In even more exciting news, Lily Tomlin will be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on October 13. This is a fantastic opportunity to not only see a legend perform stand-up, but to see her do it near her hometown. Tickets went on sale today and start at $75. You can get them here
.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LILY!
