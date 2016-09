Happy Birthday, Lily Tomlin!

click to enlarge Wikipedia

Happy Birthday to you Lily Tomlin!The living legend and Detroit-native (shoutout to Cass Tech High School and WSU!) is celebrating her 77th birthday today.The comedian has been very busy lately this late in her career. Not only did she star in last year's critically acclaimed filmbut she also stars and kills it in the Netflix original series and fan favoritealongside fellow Queen Jane Fonda.Slay, Lily.In even more exciting news, Lily Tomlin will be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on October 13. This is a fantastic opportunity to not only see a legend perform stand-up, but to see her do it near her hometown. Tickets went on sale today and start at $75. You can get them here HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LILY!