Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tawana 'Honeycomb' Petty performs her one woman show

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 3:07 PM

The activist, writer, author, poet, and all-around badass Tawana “Honeycomb” Petty will be gracing the stage and performing her one-woman show “Coming Out My Box” to a very excited crowd. Petty was born and raised in Detroit, so her outlook on the city is one of great knowledge and a unique perspective. The performance will feature songs, a monologue, poetry, and a video presentation. After the performance, Petty will also be doing a book signing.

Wednesday, 8/31; Show starts at 6 p.m.; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org; event is free.

