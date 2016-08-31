Tawana 'Honeycomb' Petty performs her one woman show

click to enlarge Twitter

The activist, writer, author, poet, and all-around badass Tawana “Honeycomb” Petty will be gracing the stage and performing her one-woman show “Coming Out My Box” to a very excited crowd. Petty was born and raised in Detroit, so her outlook on the city is one of great knowledge and a unique perspective. The performance will feature songs, a monologue, poetry, and a video presentation. After the performance, Petty will also be doing a book signing.