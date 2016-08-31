Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Sip on a few brews with your dog and meet some new friends
Man’s best friend plus cocktails? Is this a match made in heaven for dog lovers? We think yes. Local dog groomers Canine to Five are hosting a special Drinking with Dogs event that will take place at the very cool bar Atwater in the Park. Not only will you get to mingle and share drinks with friends and fellow dog enthusiasts, but your pooch may find some canine friends as well. Space is limited, so make sure you get there early to grab a table.
Wednesday, 8/31; Event starts at 6 p.m.; 1175 Lakepointe St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-831-3647; caninetofivedetroit.com; event is free excluding alcohol at bar.
