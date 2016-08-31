An all-media opening at the Northville Art House Friday

Courtesy Northville Art House

WanChuan Kesler's "Icarus" – oil on canvas.

Courtesy Bruce Giffin

Bruce Giffin's "Suicide Doors" – photograph.

Courtesy Northville Art House

Brenda Beene Shackleford's "Spread Your Wings" – mixed media bound book.

Courtesy Northville Art House

Eloise Hirlemann's "Developing Sea Creatures" – mixed media.

For the eighth year in a row, the Northville Art House will hold its annual "West of Center" all-media show. It's kind of a big deal, a juried show featuring 33 works of art ranging from painting to photography to sculpture to mixed-media and beyond. The artists include longtimephotographer Bruce Giffin, and the winners will actually received cash awards totally $500.The show's public reception will take place a few blocks away from the art house at the Tipping Point Theatre. There attendees can expect to see winners announced and awards presented, with a discussion from the show's juror, Kate Paul.