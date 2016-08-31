Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An all-media opening at the Northville Art House Friday
By Michael Jackman
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 6:15 AM
Courtesy Northville Art House
WanChuan Kesler's "Icarus" – oil on canvas.
For the eighth year in a row, the Northville Art House will hold its annual "West of Center" all-media show. It's kind of a big deal, a juried show featuring 33 works of art ranging from painting to photography to sculpture to mixed-media and beyond. The artists include longtime MT
photographer Bruce Giffin, and the winners will actually received cash awards totally $500.
Courtesy Bruce Giffin
-
Bruce Giffin's "Suicide Doors" – photograph.
The show's public reception will take place a few blocks away from the art house at the Tipping Point Theatre. There attendees can expect to see winners announced and awards presented, with a discussion from the show's juror, Kate Paul.
Opening reception takes place 6-9 p.m. (awards begin at 7:30 p.m.) on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Tipping Point Theatre, 361 E. Cady St., Northville; exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at Northville Art House, 215 W. Cady St., Northville; exhibit is free and open to the public; for more info, see northvillearthouse.org or call 248-344-0497 during business hours.
Courtesy Northville Art House
-
Brenda Beene Shackleford's "Spread Your Wings" – mixed media bound book.
Courtesy Northville Art House
-
Eloise Hirlemann's "Developing Sea Creatures" – mixed media.
