Tuesday, August 30, 2016

An all-media opening at the Northville Art House Friday

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 6:15 AM

WanChuan Kesler's "Icarus" – oil on canvas. - COURTESY NORTHVILLE ART HOUSE
  • Courtesy Northville Art House
  • WanChuan Kesler's "Icarus" – oil on canvas.

For the eighth year in a row, the Northville Art House will hold its annual "West of Center" all-media show. It's kind of a big deal, a juried show featuring 33 works of art ranging from painting to photography to sculpture to mixed-media and beyond. The artists include longtime MT photographer Bruce Giffin, and the winners will actually received cash awards totally $500.

Bruce Giffin's "Suicide Doors" – photograph. - COURTESY BRUCE GIFFIN
  • Courtesy Bruce Giffin
  • Bruce Giffin's "Suicide Doors" – photograph.

The show's public reception will take place a few blocks away from the art house at the Tipping Point Theatre. There attendees can expect to see winners announced and awards presented, with a discussion from the show's juror, Kate Paul.

Brenda Beene Shackleford's "Spread Your Wings" – mixed media bound book. - COURTESY NORTHVILLE ART HOUSE
  • Courtesy Northville Art House
  • Brenda Beene Shackleford's "Spread Your Wings" – mixed media bound book.

Opening reception takes place 6-9 p.m. (awards begin at 7:30 p.m.) on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Tipping Point Theatre, 361 E. Cady St., Northville; exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at Northville Art House, 215 W. Cady St., Northville; exhibit is free and open to the public; for more info, see northvillearthouse.org or call 248-344-0497 during business hours.

Eloise Hirlemann's "Developing Sea Creatures" – mixed media. - COURTESY NORTHVILLE ART HOUSE
  • Courtesy Northville Art House
  • Eloise Hirlemann's "Developing Sea Creatures" – mixed media.

