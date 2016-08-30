The Scene

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

The Scene

The children's chalk art challenge is on

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 1:02 PM

PHOTO COURTESY SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo courtesy Shutterstock

Artistically inclined young people, from Kindergarteners to high school seniors, are invited to participate in a chalk art effort that will turn park walkways into richly decorated canvases and could help several of the artists land a spot in art classes at the arts center.

It's a project of Rochester's Paint Creek Center for the Arts, which is accepting applications for "The Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition." It's timed to coincide with downtown Rochester's Art and Apples Festival, and the competition is open to K-12 students of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Organizers will supply the chalk; all applicants have to do is arrive between 4 and 7 p.m. and turn their hand to an 8-foot-square masterpiece. The artworks will adorn the walkways near the Pine Street entrance to Rochester Municipal Park, and will wind colorfully around the sidewalk north of the duck pond.

Competitors will be judged by their peers, which seems fair enough, and the work will be on display all weekend — weather allowing, of course. Prizes will be gift certificates that can be put toward art classes at the center.

Applications must be received by this Friday, Sept. 2. The chalking happens 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Applications are available here. To learn more, contact the Paint Creek Center for the Arts, 407 Pine St., Rochester, Michigan.

