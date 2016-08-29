What is up with the stigma against male prostate stimulation?

We get a ton of press releases in our inboxes here at the Metro Times,
and a lot of them don't even have to do with our great city of Detroit and its surrounding communities and cities, but one press release that swooped its way into our mailboxes today was about a topic that one doesn't see too very often: male prostate stimulation
.
The e-mail we received was from maleshop.com
, a website that specializes in toys, lube, and the positive conversation that comes along with men pleasuring themselves through their very own prostate.
For those of you who are unaware, your prostate is located inside your rectum...aka your butthole. Therefore, objects must enter your butthole, and some men are just not okay with that.
And we get it, most straight men (and even some gay men, too) would never even think about anything going inside of their asshole ever. But guess what cis male straight men: prostate stimulation feels really
good. You just need to give it a chance!
The most glaring stigma that comes with anal pleasure is that it automatically makes you "gay." I will say this once, and only one time only: Just because you enjoy prostate stimulation does not mean that you are gay.
Gay men also stroke their penis' just like straight men do, so does that make a straight man gay now? No.
We realize that anal sex is the most common way gay men have sex and that is why is it associated with the gay community, but that doesn't mean that a finger up the butthole every once and a while means that you're going to wake up and buy front row tickets for Lady GaGa's next show in town.
So relax, straight guys. We're not hear to convert you into a flaming homosexual that your racist Uncle always talk about at Thanksgiving (p.s.- he may be gay, though). And if you want to learn more about this topic, check out adult entertainer Lucas Hart as he does a Reddit IAmA on Tuesday, 8/30 a 4 p.m. PST as he talks about everything that has to do with the prostate! Yay!