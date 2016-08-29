News Hits

Monday, August 29, 2016

Trump plans to visit black church, tape interview during Detroit stop

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 11:07 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
We think it's safe to say that Donald Trump has an issue appealing to minority voters — and it's not just him as a person who has this problem. In the 2012 election, President Obama polled a whopping 98 percent in the city of Detroit compared to Romney's 2 percent. 

So in an effort to appeal to black voters, Trump will be visiting the Great Faith Ministries Church in Detroit on Saturday and taping a special interview with the church's bishop, Wayne T. Jackson. 

The Free Press reports this morning that Jackson released a statement early Monday saying that this was a planned event, and that they are trying to get actual answers from the candidate in front of the congregation. The church also hopes to interview Hillary Clinton as well.  

This does seem like a better idea than just asking black voters, "What in the hell do you have to lose?" but we're not getting our hopes too high. Knowing Donald, insanity is inevitable.   

