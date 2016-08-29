The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 29, 2016

The Scene

High-speed Frisbee’s world champs battle in Plymouth this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 4:54 PM

COURTESY USA GUTS
  • Courtesy USA Guts

Games involving “flying discs” have gained a surprising prominence in recent years. The “disc golf” phenomenon has had a higher profile lately, and had its own course on Belle Isle for a while. “Ultimate Frisbee” has drawn players and gained publicity as well.

But there’s another Michigan-born sport involving those flying discs that will compete this weekend.

It’s called “guts,” and it involves teams who fling the disc at speeds as fast as 85 miles per hour at another team vying for a one-handed catch. The game was first played in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 1958, and it’s now played as far away as Japan and Taiwan.

COURTESY USA GUTS
  • Courtesy USA Guts

This is some pretty manly stuff, just the kind of thing a few athletic Michigan guys might do after a few six-packs in the wilds of Keweenaw County. (As one writer has noted, “Legend has it that the one-handed catch rule was invented so that players could still hold their beer in the other.”)

The stakes will be at least a little bit higher at this coming weekend’s Guts Frisbee World Championships in Plymouth. More than a dozen teams will compete in this “original extreme sport,” including reigning champions the Appleton Assassins (Appleton, Wisc.) and three-time champs the Boomtown Saints (Lansing).

The 2016 Guts Frisbee World Championships take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at Hines Park, corner of Haggerty Road and Hines Park Drive, in Plymouth; see gutsfrisbee.com for highlight videos and more.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marijuana social network is coming — for seniors! Read More

  2. See which Michigan colleges are named 'Worst Campuses for LGBTQ Youth' Read More

  3. Who's the Green running for Wayne State University Board of Governors? Read More

  4. Trump plans to visit black church, tape interview during Detroit stop Read More

  5. Reports: Nemo's bus crashes into Leland Hotel downtown Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...