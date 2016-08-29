Table and Bar

Monday, August 29, 2016

Table and Bar

Doritos nacho cheese burger makes for a cheesy winner in 2016 Burger Brawl

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger, winner of the 2016 Burger Brawl. - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger, winner of the 2016 Burger Brawl.
You read that right. The Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger at the gas station eatery Taystee's Burger comes loaded with nacho cheese, jalapeño, American, Swiss, pepper jack, and (gasp!) Doritos nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips.

And go figure, it was that corn chip crunch that wowed judges (including yours truly) in the 2016 Burger Brawl on Saturday at Eastern Market.

The charred, 100 percent Halal beef patty came topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, beef bacon, and grilled onions, plus all that cheese, and those Doritos (an ingredient that's so appropriate for a gas station convenience store). The result, a well-rounded burger with the right balance of creamy, crunchy, and spicy.

Taystee's is a family-run business at 10419 Ford Road in Dearborn, across the street from Ford-Wyoming drive-in.
click to enlarge The Taystee's Burger crew after their win. - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • The Taystee's Burger crew after their win.
The Burger Brawl returned after a two-year break. Sponsored by Dine Drink Detroit, Fairway Packing, and Low Frequency, the event featured about 15 restaurants, all vying for the title of best burger.

Some spots went far wacky (B Spot featured one with PB&J and a doughnut, while Ale Mary's used fried mac 'n cheese in place of a bun), while others stuck to old standbys (like the 1936 Classic Double Deck Cheeseburger).

Ticketed guests were asked to try sample sized portions from each contestant and then vote for their favorites. The top four vote-getters were Taystee's, Townhouse Detroit, Brome Burger, and a newcomer, Rusted Crow.

The finalists held back nothing to please the contest's four judges.

The crew from Townhouse (a previous Burger Brawl winner) impressed with their use of Leelanau Cheese Company Raclette cheese, which they melted on the stage and sliced melted mounds onto each burger.
click to enlarge Townhouse burger - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • Townhouse burger
click to enlarge Brome burger - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • Brome burger
click to enlarge Mediterranean burger from Rusted Crow - PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
  • Mediterranean burger from Rusted Crow
(See our review of Townhouse Detroit here)

Brome Burgers & Shakes (Dearborn) had a nicely outfitted patty, topped with smoked brisket and onions, fried shallots, and micro greens.

(Check out our Brome review)

The Rusted Crow won points for creativity with its Mediterranean-style burger with two layers of falafel, feta, pickled relish, garlic hummus, and sandwiched in pita bread.

(Read our first take of Rusted Crow)

Still, it was the unabashed outrageousness of its popular Notch-Yo-Burger that won over judges. In addition to taking home a shiny gold cup, the winners also get a custom meat blend prepared by Fairway Packing.

