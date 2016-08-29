Combine beer and knitting at Patrick J's Irish Pub tonight

click to enlarge Facebook

Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, marijuana and pizza. Well, we can now add beer and knitting to this list of perfect combos. We’re not sure what genius decided to do this, but you can head out to Patrick J’s Irish Pub with your knitting needles and the perfect yarn for an evening of learning new stitches from other knitters all the while getting drunk. This event is strictly social, so no instruction will be given, unless you need some pointers from some friendly knitters.