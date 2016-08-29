The Scene

Monday, August 29, 2016

The Scene

Combine beer and knitting at Patrick J's Irish Pub tonight

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 9:30 AM

Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, marijuana and pizza. Well, we can now add beer and knitting to this list of perfect combos. We’re not sure what genius decided to do this, but you can head out to Patrick J’s Irish Pub with your knitting needles and the perfect yarn for an evening of learning new stitches from other knitters all the while getting drunk. This event is strictly social, so no instruction will be given, unless you need some pointers from some friendly knitters.

Monday, 8/29; Pints & Purls; Event starts at 5:30; 3052 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-268-3909; patrickjsirishpub.com; email info@haveyouanywoolmi.com to reserve your free seat.

