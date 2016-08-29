City Slang

Monday, August 29, 2016

City Slang

Blink 182 and all the other bands you loved will hit the stage at DTE

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
Just when you thought that DTE couldn't throw it back any further with their concert lineups, we unruly people are #blessed with the gift of Blink 182 with specials guests A Day to Remember and All Time Low.

Be still my early-2000's teenage heart.

Think what you want about the punk/pop rocker's, but there's is no denying the band's imprint on modern rock music. And when was the last time you didn't turn the station when "What's My Age Again" or "All The Small Things" came on the radio? That's right — never. 

The band's seventh studio album California was released this summer to critical and commercial success. It was the band's first number one album debut in 15 years.

Touring with Blink 182 are pop punk bands A Day to Remember and All Time Low — each is easily influenced by Blink 182.

The show is Tuesday, 8/30 and doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $69 to up to the $200 mark for super close seats. You can get tickets here

