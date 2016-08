click to enlarge Photo via Shutterstock



WDIV is reporting that a shuttle bus from Nemo's bar crashed into the Leland Hotel in downtown Detroit on Sunday.



The bus crashed into multiple vehicles before coming to a stop on the sidewalk near Cass and Bagley, the TV station reported, and first responders are on scene.



Fox 2 reports that at least three were hurt: One pedestrian and two people who were in one of the three vehicles that were involved in the crash.