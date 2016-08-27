The Scene

Saturday, August 27, 2016

'Wine + Anger' photography exhibit is feminist and full of Barbies

Posted By on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

Described as, “The Feminist Movement of an Inanimate Object” this photography exhibition by Kimberly Bates-Steiner. She uses the doll Barbie to be the focus of this ironic and humorous exhibition. Barbie and her slogan that she can “Be Anything” seems to be the focal point of the photography.

The artist shows Barbie representing her feminist theory, and the irony that Barbie is supposed to be the ideal, perfect woman. There are photographs of Barbie being less than ideal, which at the end of the day is totally OK, but ya know, society sucks. This is a very cool exhibition and we can’t wait to see it.

Saturday, 8/27; Event starts at 6 p.m.; 2707 14th St., Detroit; 517-304-0734; corktownstudios.com; Event is free. 

