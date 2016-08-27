The Scene

Saturday, August 27, 2016

The Scene

The real car show happening at Kelly's Bar today

Posted By on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge 14067716_10154531566231654_2772329671832614243_n.jpg

When the lights go down and the exhaust leaves our lungs from last weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise, the real car show will hit Hamtramck with the Hamtramck Hustle.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Hamtramck Hustle is the badass version of the Dream Cruise. Put on by the Dead Last Car Club, the event features hot rods and motorcycles that are vintage and wonderful. The show is open for anyone with a ride that is pre-1963.

Saturday, 8/27; Event starts at 2 p.m.; 2403 Holbrook Ave., Hamtramck; 313-872-0387; $5 registration fee. 

