Detroit Burger Brawl takes over the Eastern Market

click to enlarge Facebook

Restaurants from around Detroit will compete at the street fair-style Burger Brawl for the title of Detroit’s Best Burger, and MT’s own dining editor Serena Maria Daniels is serving as a judge on a five-member panel.Tickets include all-you-can-eat burgers, and attendees can vote for their favorite. This year’s Burger Brawl is emceed by Ken Daniels, the voice of the Red Wings.Saturday, 8/2710:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 1313 Erskine St., Detroit; tickets $25; $55 for VIP; visit detroitburgerbrawl.com for more information and to purchase tickets.