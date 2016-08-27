Saturday, August 27, 2016
Detroit Burger Brawl takes over the Eastern Market
By MT Staff
on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 8:06 AM
Restaurants from around Detroit will compete at the street fair-style Burger Brawl for the title of Detroit’s Best Burger, and MT’s own dining editor Serena Maria Daniels is serving as a judge on a five-member panel.
Tickets include all-you-can-eat burgers, and attendees can vote for their favorite. This year’s Burger Brawl is emceed by Ken Daniels, the voice of the Red Wings.
Saturday, 8/2710:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 1313 Erskine St., Detroit; tickets $25; $55 for VIP; visit detroitburgerbrawl.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
