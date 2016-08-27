The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, August 27, 2016

The Scene

Detroit Burger Brawl takes over the Eastern Market

Posted By on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 8:06 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
 
Restaurants from around Detroit will compete at the street fair-style Burger Brawl for the title of Detroit’s Best Burger, and MT’s own dining editor Serena Maria Daniels is serving as a judge on a five-member panel.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat burgers, and attendees can vote for their favorite. This year’s Burger Brawl is emceed by Ken Daniels, the voice of the Red Wings.

Saturday, 8/2710:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 1313 Erskine St., Detroit; tickets $25; $55 for VIP; visit detroitburgerbrawl.com for more information and to purchase tickets. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by MT Staff

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit area chefs to make pasta for Italy earthquake relief efforts Read More

  2. Brandenburg Park will host the Chesterfield Music & Arts Festival Read More

  3. George Clinton is bringing the funk for a free show at Campus Martius Read More

  4. Detroit's only Rio Olympian learns to not leave valuable shit in his car Read More

  5. Felicia Fullwood, chronicler of our cityscape Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...