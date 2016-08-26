News Hits

Friday, August 26, 2016

US Sen. Gary Peters is going on a big motorcycle tour

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 8:27 AM

click to enlarge garypeters.jpg
US Senator Gary Peters (D) recently announced a five-day, 12-county motorcycle tour which will take him from east to west Michigan to discuss his work on behalf of his constituents in the U.S. Senate.

Dubbed the #RideMI Motorcycle tour, the journey will begin Monday, August 29 and will stop in 12 counties across the state. 

Peters said he plans to discuss his efforts to strengthen our manufacturing sector and expand critical infrastructure, and efforts to grow Michigan's small businesses.
 
Peters is an avid rider of motorcycles and feels that it's the perfect form of transportation for the tour.

"Since I was a teenager, one of my favorite things to do has always been riding my motorcycle on the open road. There's no better way to take in Michigan's gorgeous  scenery than by motorcycle," Peters said on Facebook.

"In the Senate, I want to ensure that I am representing every county in our state, and this tour will allow me to hear directly from constituents and talk with them about how we can support Michigan small businesses and grow our economy in every community.”

Specific events on the tour will be announced soon, and you can follow the ride by via Twitter (@SenGaryPeters), Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtag #RideMI. 

