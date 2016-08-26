The Scene

Friday, August 26, 2016

Rom-Coms + Improv? Thank you, Go! Comedy

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:14 AM

Relationship experts always say that incorporating a “Date Night” into a couple’s routine will surely save the relationship, so why not have a date night with your SO and spend it at Go Comedy! Improv Theater for a show that makes fun of date nights?

This improv show will play with the idea of date nights and all the classic romantic comedy troupes. It will be like watching When Harry Met Sally live; just don’t expect Meg Ryan to make any cameos.

Friday, 8/26; Show runs from 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.; 261 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-327-0575; gocomedy.net; Tickets are $15

