Friday, August 26, 2016

LOL at this Cruella Detroit joke on MTV's 'Joking Off'

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 9:33 AM

Need a little laughter to get you through your day?

Here's one courtesy of MTV's Joking Off. 

During a segment called 'What are you wearing?' comedians whipped out their best quips based on a photo of some "odd fashion choices," and the first one is a Detroit shout-out of sorts.

 
The outfit's kinda fly though. 

