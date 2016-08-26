Insane DPS news of the day: November school board elections could mean nothing

Transition Manager

As the district's emergency financial manager, Bobb will assume all financial authority in DPS, which includes balancing the district's budget, managing spending, and establishing strong and reliable financial systems that support sound academic decisions for the students of Detroit." While the word "academic" is definitely in there, the idea was still that Bobb would just be about the finances and academic decision could be left up to the elected officials.



pproved a 15-mos, $39,859,925.00 contract with test publisher Houghton-Mifflin for "managed instruction" — the biggest textbook contract in US history).

While a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Baxter ruled in December 2010 in favor of the elected school board, who argued that curriculum was in their purview not Bobb's — by this point their hold on the district was waning.



The following month Governor Snyder came into office and signed off on Public Act 4, an act that turned those Emergency Financial Managers in Emergency Managers (aka those who have control over academics and curriculum as well as finances).



This may seem like old history, but it's noteworthy, especially when considering the future of DPS DCPSD and what local control will actually look like.

