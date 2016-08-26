High times will be happening at the High Times Cannabis Cup

click to enlarge Facebook

We don’t care what anyone else says, but this has to be the holy grail of summer festivals. Taking place just a little bit north of Flint in Clio,is presenting a three-day festival entirely devoted to medical marijuana. Yes, people — there may actually be a God.The festival’s website says that only people with medical cards will be permitted, but there are doctors on sight just in case. There will be performances from Laith Al-Saadi and Royce 5’9’, along with activism talks, seminars, a Heady Village, something called a Sunday POTathon, and the first 420 (hehe) attendees get a limited edition pen. Oh, and everyone will most likely be super stoned so get ready for the nicest group of people you’ve ever encountered!