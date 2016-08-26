The Scene

Friday, August 26, 2016

High times will be happening at the High Times Cannabis Cup

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:37 AM

We don’t care what anyone else says, but this has to be the holy grail of summer festivals. Taking place just a little bit north of Flint in Clio, High Times is presenting a three-day festival entirely devoted to medical marijuana. Yes, people — there may actually be a God.

The festival’s website says that only people with medical cards will be permitted, but there are doctors on sight just in case. There will be performances from Laith Al-Saadi and Royce 5’9’, along with activism talks, seminars, a Heady Village, something called a Sunday POTathon, and the first 420 (hehe) attendees get a limited edition pen. Oh, and everyone will most likely be super stoned so get ready for the nicest group of people you’ve ever encountered!

Doors at 2 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday; 10205 N. Saginaw Rd., Clio; 810-686-9500; cannabiscup.com; One day pass is $50, weekend pass is $135. 

