Friday, August 26, 2016
George Clinton is bringing the funk for a free show at Campus Martius
Posted
By MT Staff
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:47 AM
Downtown Detroit’s monthly music celebration “4th Fridays” will wrap up in a fabulously funky fashion as none other than George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic take over the Campus Martius Park main stage. There will be music all day, beginning at noon, featuring Alise King, D Sorrell & S World, the Strange, and Nik West. Call in sick to work or skip whatever obligations you have to enjoy some refreshments and refreshing music in the heart of our awesome city.
Friday, 8/26; Doors at 9 p.m.; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; Free.
