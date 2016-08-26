City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 26, 2016

City Slang

George Clinton is bringing the funk for a free show at Campus Martius

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:47 AM


click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
Downtown Detroit’s monthly music celebration “4th Fridays” will wrap up in a fabulously funky fashion as none other than George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic take over the Campus Martius Park main stage. There will be music all day, beginning at noon, featuring Alise King, D Sorrell & S World, the Strange, and Nik West. Call in sick to work or skip whatever obligations you have to enjoy some refreshments and refreshing music in the heart of our awesome city.

Friday, 8/26; Doors at 9 p.m.; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; Free.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's only Rio Olympian learns to not leave valuable shit in his car Read More

  2. First Taste: Wahlburgers draws in the fans Read More

  3. Is Uber being hacked by a Muslim sex-trafficking ring? Probably not, but this woman thinks so Read More

  4. LOL at this Cruella Detroit joke on MTV's 'Joking Off' Read More

  5. Tony Hawk joins the catalog of celebs who own homes in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...