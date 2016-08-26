George Clinton is bringing the funk for a free show at Campus Martius

click to enlarge Facebook

Downtown Detroit’s monthly music celebration “4th Fridays” will wrap up in a fabulously funky fashion as none other than George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic take over the Campus Martius Park main stage. There will be music all day, beginning at noon, featuring Alise King, D Sorrell & S World, the Strange, and Nik West. Call in sick to work or skip whatever obligations you have to enjoy some refreshments and refreshing music in the heart of our awesome city.