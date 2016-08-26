News Hits

Friday, August 26, 2016

News Hits

Detroit's only Rio Olympian learns to not leave valuable shit in his car

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 9:26 AM

A Detroiter recently home from the Rio Olympics has learned a valuable lesson: don't leave your shit in your car. 

US Sailing Team member Bora Gulari returned from Rio last week and made an unfortunate discovery during his first morning back out on the water. When he went to grab his gear out of car, it wasn't there. 

Gulari had left the rolling suitcase bag in his truck in his driveway — which anyone who's ever lived in any city knows is a no-no (smarten up, Nas) — and said he noticed drag marks across his lawn. 

Gulari's lived in Detroit for the past nine years, so maybe it was just a fluke. Either way, stealing is wrong mmkay? 

"It’s my life in that suitcase," he told ClickOnDetroit. "All the other stuff from the Olympics is just stuff they've given me."

Gulari said the bag contained his Olympic bib (ugh, that sucks), $10,000 worth of custom tools (ouch) that are only useful to him for sailing, his spinnakers (what are those?) and his wetsuits (if you see a wetsuit in a pawn shop lol).

He can’t even put his boat in the water right now because he has no gear. 

"It just makes me sick about my neighborhood, where I’ve had the utmost pride," Gulari said. <sad face emoji>

Gulari said he just wants his stuff back and won't ask any questions if the spinnaker thieves return it. So c'mon guys, give him his shit back. 






