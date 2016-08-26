Detroit area chefs to make pasta for Italy earthquake relief efforts

click image
A number of Detroit area restaurants have joined a widespread effort to assist victims of a powerful earthquake that shook central Italy on Wednesday.
The epicenter of the quake happened to be under the town of Amatrice, known as the birthplace of Spaghetti all'Amatriciana, so to aid in helping with recovery efforts at least a few well local known chefs plan to create the dish and donate the proceeds.
Among those who are calling on fellow restaurants to participate in the campaign is Luciano DelSignore (Bacco, Bigalora) who in a Facebook post on the Detroit Area Chefs page says he wants area eateries to raise a collective $50,000. During the month of September Bacco plans to serve the famous pasta for $15 and donate 100 percent of the proceeds. Funds will be used to benefit the city and surrounding area, DelSignore said in a Facebook post.
Already others have chimed in to show their support, including chef James Rigato (Mabel Gray, The Root) who says The Root in White Lake will join in, and Paul Grosz (The Stand Gastro Bistro, Cuisine Restaurant) who pledged both of his establishments would participate.
Elsewhere across the country and the world, restaurants are planning similar specials, some using #eatforitaly to spread the word, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The earthquake devastated the region just days before the 50th annual Sagra degli Spaghetti all'Amatriciana festival, an event that takes place this weekend and that draws in tourists.
Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana sauce is made with San Marzano tomatoes, white wine, black pepper, pepperoncino and pecorino cheese, and guanciale.
We want to know, what other local restaurants intend on participating in this campaign? Send us details at sdaniels@metrotimes.com.