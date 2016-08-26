Brandenburg Park will host the Chesterfield Music & Arts Festival

click to enlarge Facebook

It seems that almost every town in metro Detroit has some sort of arts and music festival, but it’s great to see community engagement in small towns.This week’s festival comes from Chesterfield as they celebrate their second installment of their music and arts festival. There will be over 60 vendors showing off their hand-crafted art at Brandenburg Park. Food and drinks will be handled by Hamlin Pub, and fun events for all ages will be around like a cornhole tournament and canvas painting that involves wine.