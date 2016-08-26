The Scene

Friday, August 26, 2016

A legit Catalina Wine Mixer is happening on Belle Isle tonight

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:20 AM

It’s the f**kin’ Catalina Wine Mixer! (PAHH PAHH!) OK, sorry. We had to get our Step Brothers reference in there. But how much fun does this sound? You and all your friends can head out to the Belle Isle Casino (fun fact: The casino was built in 1908 with two levels of gambling fun) where you can try different types of wine and munch on delicious hors d’oeuvres and listen to great music courtesy of Dirty Basement Blues.

Friday, 8/26; Event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at midnight; 1 Sunset Dr., Detroit; 313-224-1100; eventbrite.com; Tickets range from $50-$85. 

