Search underway for felon accidentally released from Oakland County Jail

click to enlarge Johnnie Derek Rogers II. | Photo courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A search is underway for a felon who was released from the Oakland County Jail by accident on Wednesday night.







Johnnie Derek Rogers II, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon in a school zone, according to Undersheriff Mike McCabe.





Rogers was then supposed to be returned to the Michigan Department of Corrections, where he has been sentenced to seven to 15 years for assault with intent to commit murder — but was instead released from the jail in Pontiac at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.





“A deputy in the booking section apparently missed the MDOC detainer,” McCabe said in a statement. “There is a sheriff’s office internal investigation ongoing regarding the release in error.”





The sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals are searching for Rogers, who McCabe said was spotted in the area of 7 Mile and Livernois in Detroit on Wednesday night in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and Timberland boots. Rogers has no money or cell phone and is believed to be in Detroit, McCabe said.





Anyone with information about Rogers is asked to call 1-888-TURN-1-IN, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Rogers’ capture.



