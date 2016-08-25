Relive the mid-2000's with O.A.R. tonight

Facebook

Oh, the modern hippies are here to stay, as is evidenced by the fact that this appearance is a stop on O.A.R.’s “XX Tour.” You heard that right: This jam band has been going for 20 years, at this point. While it would be close to a decade before they achieved mainstream success with their fifth album Stories of a Stranger in 2005, the group’s delicate interaction, righteous instrumentation, and drawn-out groove-heavy jams have made them a favorite with very righteous devotees of the devil’s lettuce since the get-go.Thursday, 8/25; Doors at 7 p.m.; 38 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com; advance tickets $49.75-$79.75.