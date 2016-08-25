City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

City Slang

Danny Kroha and Craig Brown team up tonight at El Club

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 7:16 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook

A night of old-meets-new here. Danny Kroha is of course more than a bit of a local legend, for a reason. And although Craig Brown Band and Ohtis aren’t exactly the new kids on the block, they are in some new spotlights recently.

While these rockers each indulge more twangy/country/ folk sides of the musical spectrum than they might have before, but they’re still likely to cause a ruckus.

Thursday, 8/25; Doors at 8 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy, Detroit; elclubdetroit.com; $5 in advance, $10 day of show. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by MT Staff

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Is Uber being hacked by a Muslim sex-trafficking ring? Probably not, but this woman thinks so Read More

  2. Search underway for felon accidentally released from Oakland County Jail Read More

  3. Tony Hawk joins the catalog of celebs who own homes in Detroit Read More

  4. If you've always wanted to live in a Frank Lloyd Wright home, now's your chance Read More

  5. Introducing the Polish 'stuffed cabbage' pizza at Buddy's Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...