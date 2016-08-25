Danny Kroha and Craig Brown team up tonight at El Club

click to enlarge Facebook

A night of old-meets-new here. Danny Kroha is of course more than a bit of a local legend, for a reason. And although Craig Brown Band and Ohtis aren’t exactly the new kids on the block, they are in some new spotlights recently.While these rockers each indulge more twangy/country/ folk sides of the musical spectrum than they might have before, but they’re still likely to cause a ruckus.