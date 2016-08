These are the 30 'most expensive home sales in Michigan' so far this year

click image Damn, that's a big-ass house | Photo via OpenHouse.com

2016 has seen its share of multi-million dollar home sales in Michigan, and the website OpenHouse.com has compiled a list of the top 30 Unsurprisingly, most of the listings are located in metro Detroit's poshest hoods (and yup, this is a statewide list). West Bloomfield, Birmingham, and Bloomfield Hills landed over half the listings with six, seven, and eight, respectively.The top sale — $3.6 million — was a residence located on a four-acre lot on Walnut Lake in West Bloomfield. According to the site's description, the sprawling home features over 16,000 square feet of the finest materials including cherry flooring, granite, travertine (wtf is that?) and natural stone. There's eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen (whatever that means), and panoramic views of the lake. The lower level includes an in-law suite or au pair suite because of course it does, and oh yeah, there's a tennis court.Eight residences had price tags north of $3 million. Here's the rest of the top five:2. 5171 Middlebelt Road, West Bloomfield - $3,500,0003. 2747 Turtle Lake, Bloomfield Hills - $3,300,0004. 3499 Shore, West Bloomfield - $3,300,0005. 4960 Birchway, West Bloomfield - $3,300,000And the rest of the list:30. 6364 Golden Lane, West Bloomfield - $1,800,00829. 25001 River, Franklin - $1,805,00028. 200 Woodland Villa, Birmingham - $1,825,000

27. 4575 Eleanor, Fenton - $1,895,00026. 771 Shepardbush, Birmingham - $1,900,00025. 5164 Deer Run Circle, West Bloomfield - $1,900,00024. 1931 Valley Run Rd, Bloomfield Hills - $1,900,00023. 2333 Crownhedge, Rochester - $1,900,00022. 765 Vaughan, Bloomfield Hills - $1,950,00021. 5621 Arbor Bay, Brighton - $2,000,00020. 520 Haverhill, Bloomfield Hills - $2,050,00019. 2748 Turtle Lake, Bloomfield Hills - $2,087,50018. 111 Willits St, Birmingham - $2,100,00017. 2244 Northlawn Boulevard, Birmingham - $2,100,00016. 270 Aspen Road, Birmingham - $2,189,04315. 5174 Barringon Drive, Rochester - $2,200,00014. 431 Brown, Birmingham - $2,275,00013. 5393 Orchard Ridge, Rochester - $2,357,00012. 4857 Dover Road, Bloomfield Hills - $2,4000,00011. 14510 Windmill Pointe, Grosse Pointe - $2,549,20010. 265 Lowell, Bloomfield - $2,550,0009. 9242 Allen Road, Park Twp - $2,600,0008. 2025 Quarton Road, Bloomfield Hills - $3,100,0007. 545 Yarboro, Bloomfield Hills - $3,200,0006. 601 Dewey Street, Birmingham - $3,250,000Like what you see? Here's some fancy shit that's actually still on the market, you know, just in case you got a few mill lying around.