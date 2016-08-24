These are the 30 'most expensive home sales in Michigan' so far this year

2016 has seen its share of multi-million dollar home sales in Michigan, and the website OpenHouse.com has compiled a list of the top 30
.
Unsurprisingly, most of the listings are located in metro Detroit's poshest hoods (and yup, this is a statewide list). West Bloomfield, Birmingham, and Bloomfield Hills landed over half the listings with six, seven, and eight, respectively.

Damn, that's a big-ass house | Photo via OpenHouse.com
The top sale — $3.6 million — was a residence located on a four-acre lot on Walnut Lake in West Bloomfield. According to the site's description, the sprawling home features over 16,000 square feet of the finest materials including cherry flooring, granite, travertine (wtf is that?) and natural stone. There's eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen (whatever that means), and panoramic views of the lake. The lower level includes an in-law suite or au pair suite because of course it does, and oh yeah, there's a tennis court.
Eight residences had price tags north of $3 million. Here's the rest of the top five:
2. 5171 Middlebelt Road, West Bloomfield - $3,500,000
3. 2747 Turtle Lake, Bloomfield Hills - $3,300,000
4. 3499 Shore, West Bloomfield - $3,300,000
5. 4960 Birchway, West Bloomfield - $3,300,000
And the rest of the list:
30. 6364 Golden Lane, West Bloomfield - $1,800,008
29. 25001 River, Franklin - $1,805,000
28. 200 Woodland Villa, Birmingham - $1,825,000
27. 4575 Eleanor, Fenton - $1,895,000
26. 771 Shepardbush, Birmingham - $1,900,000
25. 5164 Deer Run Circle, West Bloomfield - $1,900,000
24. 1931 Valley Run Rd, Bloomfield Hills - $1,900,000
23. 2333 Crownhedge, Rochester - $1,900,000
22. 765 Vaughan, Bloomfield Hills - $1,950,000
21. 5621 Arbor Bay, Brighton - $2,000,000
20. 520 Haverhill, Bloomfield Hills - $2,050,000
19. 2748 Turtle Lake, Bloomfield Hills - $2,087,500
18. 111 Willits St, Birmingham - $2,100,000
17. 2244 Northlawn Boulevard, Birmingham - $2,100,000
16. 270 Aspen Road, Birmingham - $2,189,043
15. 5174 Barringon Drive, Rochester - $2,200,000
14. 431 Brown, Birmingham - $2,275,000
13. 5393 Orchard Ridge, Rochester - $2,357,000
12. 4857 Dover Road, Bloomfield Hills - $2,4000,000
11. 14510 Windmill Pointe, Grosse Pointe - $2,549,200
10. 265 Lowell, Bloomfield - $2,550,000
9. 9242 Allen Road, Park Twp - $2,600,000
8. 2025 Quarton Road, Bloomfield Hills - $3,100,000
7. 545 Yarboro, Bloomfield Hills - $3,200,000
6. 601 Dewey Street, Birmingham - $3,250,000
